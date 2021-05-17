IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $167.27 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

