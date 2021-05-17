IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,606 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $390.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.00 and its 200 day moving average is $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.