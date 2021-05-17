IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,951 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,919,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

TRV stock opened at $160.51 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.