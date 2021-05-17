IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,134 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $82.60 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

