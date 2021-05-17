iHeartMedia, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.64 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

