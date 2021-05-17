Illuvium (ILV) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.31 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $77.14 or 0.00170401 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $50.31 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00089796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00441776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00227575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.82 or 0.01344845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

