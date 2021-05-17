ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $835,774.39 and $126,008.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 75% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,153,684 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

