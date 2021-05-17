imbrex (REX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $146,205.08 and approximately $25.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

