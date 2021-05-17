IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.50

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.