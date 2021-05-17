Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce $9.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $44.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.72 on Monday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

