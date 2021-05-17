Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce $9.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 million and the highest is $10.97 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $44.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

