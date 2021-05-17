ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shot up 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. 11,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,420,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.