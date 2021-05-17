ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shot up 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. 11,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,420,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

