Immunocore Holdings plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

IMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $40.29 on Monday. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $4,151,000.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

