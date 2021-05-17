Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $40.29

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $38.37. Immunocore shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on IMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17.
Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
