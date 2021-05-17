Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $40.29

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $38.37. Immunocore shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $426,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,981,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $4,151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

