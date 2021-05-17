ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
