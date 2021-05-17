IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

IMV stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IMV by 1,747.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 4,036.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

