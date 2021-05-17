Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $363,801.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00090502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00454282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00228698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01348743 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041815 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.