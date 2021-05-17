Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $5.33 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00012096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $496,910.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.00453247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00225473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.44 or 0.01303217 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

