Inex Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $426,911.22 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Inex Project has a total market cap of $426,911.22 and approximately $48.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00450122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00228573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.58 or 0.01325392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars.

