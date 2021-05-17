Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on III. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

