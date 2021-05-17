Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Up 3.5%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 5,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 79,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Inhibikase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

