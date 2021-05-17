Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $912,375.80 and $3,359.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

