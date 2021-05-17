Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 37,426 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,426 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,381,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.50. 266,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,672,919. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

