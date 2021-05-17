INO COIN Trading Down 16.2% This Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $735.55 million and approximately $61,067.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00009156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00087100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.01260370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115634 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

