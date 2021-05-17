Inogen (INGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Inogen had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Inogen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Inogen had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Inogen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.14 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Get Inogen Inc alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.