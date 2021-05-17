Insider Buying: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Acquires 310 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,969. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

