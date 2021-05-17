Insider Buying: Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Acquires A$15,150.92 in Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane bought 1,165,455 shares of Empire Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,150.92 ($10,822.08).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Michael Ruane purchased 3,234,545 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,049.09 ($30,035.06).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Ruane acquired 1,500,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,500.00 ($13,928.57).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Ruane bought 3,125,000 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

