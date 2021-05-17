Insider Buying: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.