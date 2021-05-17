Insider Buying: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 124,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

