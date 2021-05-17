Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Buys 727 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 84,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,786. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.