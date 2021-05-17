Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Buys 727 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
StoneX Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 84,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,786. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
