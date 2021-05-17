Insider Buying: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Purchases 3,162 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $17,960.16. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 653,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,805.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Laird Landmann bought 3,343 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $18,887.95.

On Thursday, April 8th, Laird Landmann bought 60,716 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $344,259.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Laird Landmann bought 12,666 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann bought 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann bought 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann bought 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann bought 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $156,855.30.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 39,614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

