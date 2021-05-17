Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AMPH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $950.79 million, a PE ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
