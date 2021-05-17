Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMPH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $950.79 million, a PE ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

