Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $64.44. 141,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

