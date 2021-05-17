Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,426,832.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00.

Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.07. 1,008,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,103. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.21. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$8.63.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

