Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells 2,045 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Lota S. Zoth sold 2,045 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $13,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $158,429.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
INO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.
