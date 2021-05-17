Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CMO Sells 8,095 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NLS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 877,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

