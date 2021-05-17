Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Sells 6,139 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 6,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $161,332.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,600.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taylor Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Taylor Schreiber sold 11,077 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $290,771.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Taylor Schreiber sold 14,242 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $388,664.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24.

STTK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 140,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

