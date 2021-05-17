Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $52,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,688.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $7,866,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $79,211,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.