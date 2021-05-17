Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 4,428 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $205,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

