Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 304 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. 99,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

