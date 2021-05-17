Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $78,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $7,752,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $171.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $252.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.