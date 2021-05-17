InsurAce (INSUR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00008053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and $2.20 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00452713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00228098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $611.16 or 0.01359845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042258 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,181 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

