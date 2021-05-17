INT Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00108799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.19 or 0.01266768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00062382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00115451 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

