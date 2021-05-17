Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.80

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$160.52, with a volume of 66399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$160.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFC. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

