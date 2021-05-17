Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.80

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.80 and last traded at C$160.52, with a volume of 66399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$160.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFC. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

