Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,975 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.86. 150,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,227,520. The firm has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

