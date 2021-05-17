Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.89.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $255.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,100. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.40 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.39. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.