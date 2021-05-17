Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $411.37. 9,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.73 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $388.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

