Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 217,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

