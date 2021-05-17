Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.87. 52,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,594. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

