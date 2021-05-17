Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.73. 247,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,202,604. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $249.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $570.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

